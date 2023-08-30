Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Archrock worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.