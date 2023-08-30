Argan (AGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Argan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Argan has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Argan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Argan by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Argan by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

