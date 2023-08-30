Ariel Emanuel Sells 150,000 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $3,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83.

On Monday, June 12th, Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

