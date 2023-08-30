Ariel Emanuel Sells 236,487 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

