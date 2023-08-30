Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

