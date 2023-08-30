Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Robert Bailenson Sells 10,000 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

Assured Guaranty last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after buying an additional 83,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,882,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

