AstroNova (ALOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova Trading Down 0.3 %

AstroNova stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.