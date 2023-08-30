Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 34,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 4,276,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 974,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 846,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

