Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.69. Approximately 10,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

