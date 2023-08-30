Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 11.7%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 514,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 136,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Ayro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ayro by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

