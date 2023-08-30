Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Red Rock Resorts worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

