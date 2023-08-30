Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of TFS Financial worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 110,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 933,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,075 shares of company stock worth $498,083 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

