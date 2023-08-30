Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,676 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.