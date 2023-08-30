Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of NMI worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in NMI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Down 0.1 %

NMI stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

