Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Middlesex Water worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.72. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

