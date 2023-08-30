Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of BOK Financial worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

