Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of CTS worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CTS by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CTS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.59.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.