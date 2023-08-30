Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Palomar worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after buying an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,610,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of PLMR opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,327,540. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

