Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,024 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.37% of Heritage Financial worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $611.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

