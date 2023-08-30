Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 700,963 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 257.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Expro Group worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Expro Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $396.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $550,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $550,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,370,000 shares of company stock worth $41,427,650 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

