Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Rithm Capital worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $65,192,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $50,728,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,845,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

RITM opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

