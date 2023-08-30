Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,803 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Brinker International worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $751,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $887,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 33.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 469.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

