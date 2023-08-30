Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,982 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Par Pacific worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Par Pacific by 13.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

PARR stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

