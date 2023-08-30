Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,999 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.