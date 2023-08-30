Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 372,890 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,135 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

