Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,310 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Myriad Genetics worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,284 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

