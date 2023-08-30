Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,554 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

