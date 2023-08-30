Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,179 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of HNI worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $563.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

