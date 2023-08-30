Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.94% of Outset Medical worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 433,637 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,809 shares of company stock worth $941,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.18 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

