Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of BancFirst worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,128,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

