Barclays Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $587.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $545.13.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $415.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.40. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,236,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.