Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 135.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4,954.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 734,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 720,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PL. Northland Securities cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Westpark Capital dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

