Barclays PLC Buys 49,037 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 888,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 489,153 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 373,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 363,195 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

