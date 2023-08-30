Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 166,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

HT opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $393.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.