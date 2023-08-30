Barclays Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $21.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

