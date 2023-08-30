Barclays Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $14.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.8 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 361.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.