Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,672.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 38,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

