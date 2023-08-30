Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
