Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 963,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 154,225 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

