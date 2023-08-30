Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BDNNY

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.