Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.47.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

