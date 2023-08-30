Brian K. Walz Sells 3,414 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Up 0.8 %

ANDE stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.