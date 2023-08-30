Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $93.67 and last traded at $93.67. Approximately 157,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 428,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

Specifically, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

