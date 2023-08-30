Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $12.38

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $69,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,452 over the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Zuora has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 69.47% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. Zuora’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

