Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.39

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and traded as low as $35.14. Bunzl shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 22,182 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

