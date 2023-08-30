C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AI stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

