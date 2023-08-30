California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 503 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 477,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBNC

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.