California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,389,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 432.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Hillman Solutions

Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

