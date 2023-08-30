California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,264 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

