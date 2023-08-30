California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,708 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after buying an additional 212,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 199,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

