California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,108 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,754,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Stock Down 0.3 %

ADT stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33 and a beta of 1.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

